Insider Calls Out Browns Rookie For Speeding Incident

The Cleveland Browns don’t need any distractions right now, especially not from a potential starting quarterback.

That’s why the reports of Shedeur Sanders speeding on the highway weren’t a welcome sight right now.

Nevertheless, team insider Tony Grossi doesn’t think it’s that big a deal.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi claimed that the team would reach out to Sanders and let him know that he needed to take better care of himself, but he didn’t think it would be too serious:

“I’m sure they’ll have a meeting with him and explain that you’ve got to take care of yourself, and you’ve got to make the right decisions. Let this be a learning experience for you, so nothing worse than this happens. Listen, it’s not the end of the world. It’s disappointing, I’m sure, to the Browns and to coach Prime. I mean, 101 is excessive speed. But, again, he could learn from it, I’m sure,” Grossi said.

That makes sense to an extent.

If Sanders were a lock to start or even to be the future of the organization, chances are everybody would just look the other way, like they’ve done with stars so many times in the past.

Sanders’ case is different.

He has a huge following and social media platform, but even though some people claim he’s a star, he’s not yet.

He’s the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, and he entered the league with some huge question marks about his maturity, character, and demeanor.

He needs to do a lot of heavy lifting to turn that narrative around, and being caught speeding 40 mph over the speed limit on a highway and at midnight doesn’t necessarily do much to help his case.

Fortunately, no one got hurt, and just like Grossi said, this isn’t the end of the world.

He still needs to be held accountable, and hopefully, this will be just a blip on the radar and not a trend.

