Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Insider Calls Out Browns To Stop ‘Pretending’ They Won’t Trade Myles Garrett

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It appears that the clock has struck midnight for Myles Garrett.

Garrett has officially requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, and considering recent trends, it’s safe to assume that he won’t be playing for the team in 2025.

There have been instances where star players have requested trades and worked things out with their old team, but those examples are few and far between.

Garrett is one of the best defenders in the league and has been since the Browns drafted him.

He’s worked through a lot and played on some teams that needed a lot of work, but it seems that enough is enough, at least in his mind.

Despite Garrett’s public statements about wanting to be traded, however, the Browns have remained adamant that they’re not moving him.

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes this is a mistake, as he outlined on X, saying, “Browns shouldn’t waste time pretending they won’t trade Myles Garrett. Get in front.”

As Grossi mentioned, the Los Angeles Rams have started finding trade partners to get Cooper Kupp on a new team.

The Browns might have rose-colored glasses, hoping Garrett changes his mind, but it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen.

If anything, the team might be agitating the star player that much more, potentially limiting their trade value over the next several weeks.

They could get a large haul of picks and players if they play their cards right, but only time will tell how this situation evolves.

