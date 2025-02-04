Insider Sends Warning To Browns About Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns appear to be headed for a split with one of the best players in franchise history.

Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade, hoping to find more success with a new team in 2025 and beyond.

Garrett has been among the best defenders in football since the Browns drafted him, but considering the team’s recent struggles, he’s looking for a change in scenery.

While Garrett has made his intentions clear, the Browns are adamant that he’s not going anywhere, a strategy that hasn’t gone well for teams in the past.

Dianna Russini recently cautioned the Browns’ stance, indicating that this could be a tumultuous time for the organization.

As Russini highlighted on X, “Buckle up- this isn’t going to be a clean/easy breakup between the Browns and Myles Garrett. As one NFL executive put it, ‘It’s gonna be a wild few weeks.”

Russini believes that this situation could get messy, and if the Browns don’t comply with his request, there’s no telling what Garrett might say or do.

Having a disgruntled employee is trouble in any field, especially one like the NFL where players have a large platform to speak out about an organization.

The longer this saga goes on, the worse it could be for the Browns, especially in the public eye.

Garrett has moved on, emotionally, and it seems like it’s only a matter of time before the Browns give in and grant him a trade, presumably to a contender that he can help take to the next level.

