Insider Clears The Air About Todd Monken’s Future With Browns

Todd Monken hasn’t coached his first game with the Cleveland Browns yet. Heck, he hasn’t even run his first training camp practice as an NFL head coach.

Yet, despite an encouraging series of minicamps and OTAs this spring, speculation is already starting about how long Monken will be able to keep his new job. It’s possible the organization could move on if this season goes worse than anyone expects, even though there are thoughts the Browns would be better served by losing as many games as possible to set themselves up for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic tried to clear the air about Monken’s future with the Browns, saying the 60-year-old was hired to be a part of the rebuild, but admitting that things could change.

“I don’t have any idea where this thing is going to go. I do hold out a level of optimism for a Todd Monken offense that clearly has upgraded at receiver, and in many ways is getting a fresh start. I would think he’s going to be here, and he was chosen to be a part of it. I don’t know how this season’s gonna go. I just feel like the goal is not to win and the goal is gonna be interesting with a truth-telling head coach and a young offense and a lot of moving parts and, maybe, older guys who start to really realize that the goal isn’t to win,” Jackson said.

"I would think he's going to be here and he was chosen to be apart of it. I just feel like the goal is not to win and the goal is gonna be interesting with a truth telling head coach and a young offense." 📞@AkronJackson on Todd Monken potentially being a one and done as Browns… pic.twitter.com/AFVfTBW9N7 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 22, 2026

As one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, Monken made quite an impression by installing his culture and demanding accountability during these early practices. He still has his most important decision in front of him, as he has extended the quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders into training camp next month.

The starting QB could telegraph the Browns’ intentions for this season even more than their trade of All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. That deal was thought to be an admission that the Browns are more focused on future seasons than this one.

Using Watson as the starting quarterback would be contrary to that, as more of an indication that the Browns are trying to win now. Making Sanders the starter could determine if he has any chance to be the long-term answer, but it could also result in more losses, which may be the better plan.

The QB class in the 2027 draft is thought to be stocked with talent, led by Arch Manning and Dante Moore. If the Browns do end up with one of the top QB prospects, they would then have to decide if Monken is the right head coach to develop him.

There is an entire 17-game schedule to be played before any of this sorts out, but the Browns may have a preferred outcome already in mind.

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