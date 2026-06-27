Insider Defines What Success Really Looks Like For Todd Monken

There will be many different ways to measure Todd Monken’s success as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2026. The easiest would be to simply count the number of wins, and if he gets to six, which would be one more than they had last year under Kevin Stefanski, that would qualify.

Digging a little bit deeper, generating production from his offensive system as one of the oldest first-time head coaches in NFL history would also be a good sign. As a very successful coordinator in both college and the pros, getting that unit on board and thriving would signal that the 60-year-old was a worthwhile hire.

Insider James Palmer recently defined what success really looks like for Monken, and it’s improving Cleveland’s offense while also spearheading the further development of its talented young players.

“Did you make this an offense that isn’t so drastically different than the other side of the ball? I think that’s a really important part. I think you need to see the class from 2025 take another step, and then you see the class that you add here become instant contributors,” Palmer said.

"Did you make this a competitive offense? I think that's a really important part. I do think he's winning people over. I think you need to see the class from 2025 take another step, and then you see the class that you have here become instant contributors." 🚨 @JamesPalmerTV w/… pic.twitter.com/GquWlNZsc3 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 26, 2026

Monken has already made a positive impression on fans and the media with his culture-building approach to minicamps and OTAs. His focus on accountability was apparent, especially when compared to how Stefanski went about his business over his six seasons.

Now, that discipline has to translate onto the field in an effort to change the narrative of the Browns as a woeful franchise. If Monken can put forth a competent team week after week, it could make Cleveland a worthy opponent going forward.

Most of that will have to do with the Browns’ wealth of young talent, which was derived from back-to-back well-regarded draft classes. They also added Jared Verse in the trade of Myles Garrett, which may have changed the attitude around the entire team.

This season, the goal may simply be to have all of the pieces in place to welcome a new potential franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. That would require young offensive players Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion and Isaiah Bond to all take major steps forward this season.

“The growth that those skill guys make in 2026 under Todd Monken is extremely important to the success they need to have with a young quarterback in 2027,” Palmer said.

Monken has waited a very long time for this opportunity, so he likely has his own vision of success, but by the end of the season, it should be clear that the Browns are at least headed in the right direction under his leadership.

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