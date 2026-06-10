Browns CB Sees Big Impact Coming From Jared Verse’s Arrival

He has an impossible pair of shoes to fill, but nobody is expecting new Cleveland Browns pass rusher Jared Verse to be Myles Garrett and get 23 sacks this upcoming season. All he has to do is continue to be himself and keep developing since he is already one of the league’s most explosive young sack artists.

Losing Garrett is devastating, but GM Andrew Berry was adamant he wasn’t doing the deal without getting Verse. It’s rare to see a player-for-player deal in the NFL of any substance, but Verse’s arrival changes everything, and one of his new teammates on defense foresees a major impact coming from the newest Brown. Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan recently shared a clip of cornerback Tyson Campbell discussing the trade after OTAs, and he has a positive outlook on the situation.

He connected with Verse right away to welcome him to Cleveland and sounds excited about what he can bring to the defense.

“I knew we were getting a great player in Jared. I’ve seen the body of work that he’s done in such a short time. It just brings excitement to the defense. As soon as he got here, I texted him, I welcomed him. Just let him know I got his back, and let’s win. Let’s bring winning to the city,” Campbell said.

This what CB Tyson Campbell said about the Myles Garrett-Jared Verse trade yesterday #Browns https://t.co/ednm6fVaOk pic.twitter.com/ByDFe7mTu3 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 10, 2026

Campbell knows what it’s like to be in this situation, as he was also involved in a player-for-player deal during the 2025 season when the Browns acquired him from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has adapted well to the team and the city and posted 53 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception returned for a touchdown in his 12 games down the stretch last season.

Campbell isn’t the only member of this defense who has already been singing Verse’s praises, as Alex Wright also had great things to say about his new teammate. Verse also fits this defense’s timeline better at 25 years old, which is the same age as Wright and just a year younger than Campbell. The sentiment around the Browns has been about as good as one could imagine, considering they just traded the best player in football, and they still don’t know who their quarterback is.

There is a lot to look forward to in 2026, and Jared Verse is a big reason why.

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Analyst Highlights Dangerous New Element In Browns' Offense