Insider Doesn’t Believe Trade Rumors About 1 Browns Player

The Cleveland Browns have valid reasons to move on from some of their veterans.

However, it’s not like they should blow up the roster.

They’re not that far from contention, just like they showed last season.

That, plus his ties to some of the decision-makers in the organization, is why Tony Grossi doesn’t believe the David Njoku trade rumors.

Talking to Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned insider doubted a recent report that they could trade Njoku.

He argues that he has a strong relationship with Andrew Berry that dates back to before he was the team’s General Manager, so he doesn’t see him doing that.

Also, it’s not like Njoku is an aging player; he’s 28 years old.

Grossi adds that you need some guys to stay there while you rebuild, and he doesn’t see a leader like Njoku as one of the odd men out.

They could get enough draft capital with other players.

The Browns have a championship-caliber defense, at least personnel-wise.

They just need to add a quarterback to fix their woes.

Of course, a couple of tweaks to the offensive line and another wide receiver wouldn’t hurt, but it’s not like this team needs to start back from scratch.

For now, they just have to focus on the NFL Draft, even if that means not winning another game this season.

If they put themselves in a position to get a franchise quarterback in the first round, this team could and should get back to playoff contention sooner rather than later.

