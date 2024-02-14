Insider Explains Where Browns Stand With Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins is among the NFL’s most attractive potential free agents next month.

That has Cleveland Browns fans drooling over the prospect of pairing him up with Amari Cooper.

But expectations are that Cincinnati will slap a franchise tag on their second-best receiver.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently told Dave Bacon how that impacts any Higgins deal.

Cabot describes the importance of Higgins to Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense.

Furthermore, she points out that he is just entering the prime years of his career.

The longtime Browns insider says the Bengals are not going to let such an asset go without compensation.

Higgins reportedly wants to test the market, but his options will be limited.

Cincinnati can work out a trade, or possibly a sign-and-trade, if they find someone willing to pay enough.

Andrew Berry is a master of roster building, but Cincinnati is not likely going to trade their star to the Browns.

Even teams with cap space, like Brian Callahan’s Tennessee Titans, might balk at Cincy’s projected trade demands.

Higgins can choose to play for the franchise tag salary if the Bengals can’t sign him long term.

And if he puts on an orange and white uniform next year, it is not likely to be for the Browns.