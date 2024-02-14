NFL Reveals Browns’ Final Position In 2023 Power Rankings

With the Super Bowl behind us, early projections and rankings for the 2024 NFL season have begun.

But some Cleveland Browns fans aren’t ready to forget about the surprising season that was.

Those fans might find closure in what the NFL posted on social media today.

NFL analysts put a bow on the season by disclosing their final 2023 NFL power rankings.

The final power rankings of the 2023 season 👀 pic.twitter.com/tRFnkYVGtP — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2024

Kevin Stefanski’s tribe of quarterbacks and replacements earned the No. 8 spot in the final poll.

Cleveland’s 11-6 record beat the over in the Las Vegas preseason betting line of 8.5-9 wins.

Vegas’ analysts might have underestimated the impact of first-year defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz.

Improving the unit’s performance was one thing, but finishing as the top-ranked defense was over the top.

Myles Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year and the defense sent multiple players to the Pro Bowl.

They helped the Browns lead the league in yards, plays-per-possession, and first downs allowed.

Stefanski’s offense adapted to life without Nick Chubb and with five starting quarterbacks.

Their battered offensive line figured things out on the fly amid injuries of their own.

It wasn’t pretty, but it was good enough to help the defense and improved special teams win games.

As far as their AFC North rivals, the NFL rankings reflected the final divisional standings.

Baltimore finished ahead of the Browns with the No. 3 ranking behind Kansas City and San Francisco.

Pittsburgh came in at No. 14 while the Bengals landed at No. 18.