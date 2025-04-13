Insider Gets Honest About Kenny Pickett’s Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns made a somewhat big move earlier in the offseason.

Landing Kenny Pickett in a trade centered around Dorian Thompson-Robinson seemed like an upgrade.

Not many people complained because they projected Pickett to be the backup.

Things changed a little when they started talking about him potentially being a starter.

However, team insider Jason Lloyd believes the team could do a whole lot worse than having Pickett.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Lloyd envisioned Pickett being the team’s new backup for years to come:

“Frankly, I think Kenny Pickett could be the backup in Cleveland for the next 5-7 years…in a backup role, I think they could do a whole lot worse than that,” he said.

"Frankly, I think Kenny Pickett could be the backup in Cleveland for the next 5-7 years…in a backup role, I think they could do a whole lot worse than that." 📞 @ByJasonLloyd with @KenCarman on the #Browns QB situation 🏈⤵️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/YM5tsV1IHi pic.twitter.com/DvorSkKDrH — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 12, 2025

That makes sense, as several scouts had Pickett as a potential backup when he first entered the league.

He’s still young, so there’s definitely room for improvement, but he’s also experienced and has won some games in the NFL.

You always need to invest in solid backups, and the Browns know firsthand how much that can make or break your season.

Ideally, whoever they get in the NFL Draft will be ready to take the reins of the team at some point this season, so it’s not like Pickett has to be a long-term solution.

He’s a bridge quarterback and a place-holder, and as much as he most definitely believes he can be a starter in the league, he has already embraced a role as a backup as well.

Adding Pickett to the mix was a positive move, even though most fans would’ve rathered them land Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers.

Now, it’s time to let him show what he’s made of.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Calls For Browns To Re-Sign Free Agent