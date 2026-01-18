Insider Has Advice For Browns Amid Coaching Search

The Cleveland Browns are a couple of weeks deep into their coaching search and have advanced defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to the second stage of the interview process. Other names could follow suit shortly, but alas, a resolution is just around the corner.

Cleveland has big shoes to fill, as Kevin Stefanski won a pair of Coach of the Year awards and orchestrated Cleveland’s only playoff win since 1994. He was such a respectable coach that the Atlanta Falcons have already hired him despite a number of outstanding candidates remaining on the open market, so it’s important that the Browns listen to the helpful advice that one insider recently offered them.

During a recent episode of BIGPLAY Cleveland Show, Zac Jackson of The Athletic stopped by to discuss the hiring cycle.

He said that while the Browns aren’t at the top of the list for some of the big names, that’s far from the end of the world.

“I’m totally on board with interviewing outside-the-box candidates.”

Jackson also pointed out that at one point, the Browns were the only team interested in Stefanski, and he blossomed into one of the best coaches in the league. The Browns may have earned the benefit of the doubt to chase a lesser-known candidate, which is why it’s important that they continue casting a wide net when it comes to this search.

Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase could receive a second interview with the Browns, while Cincinnati Bengals OC Dan Pitcher and Jacksonville Jaguars OC Grant Udinski are also viable candidates. None of them would stir up anywhere near the headlines that someone like John Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel, or Mike McCarthy would, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be good hires.

General manager Andrew Berry is hard at work finding the right guy, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t be able to find him.

There is no wrong answer at this point.

