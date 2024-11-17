Insider Has Strong Belief About Browns’ Draft Plans In 2025

At 2-7, Cleveland’s fanbase is beginning to turn its attention to the 2025 season as the Browns are unlikely to make a repeat trip to the playoffs this year.

Several mock drafts have linked the Browns with quarterbacks in 2025 after starter Deshaun Watson’s poor performance this season has left a lingering doubt about his capabilities next year.

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes that’s the path Cleveland will take, too.

On X, Grossi revealed his thoughts as he gave a four-word response to a follower’s question about whether the Browns will take a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Yes,” he answered, adding, “After a trade.”

Grossi’s decision to include the trade remark suggests the Browns will need to trade up to acquire their potential franchise quarterback next April, meaning the insider potentially believes the Browns will win more games to finish out the regular season to lower their draft position.

Currently, Cleveland owns the third-worst record in the NFL, meaning the Browns could use the No. 4 overall selection on a signal-caller if the season ended before their Week 11 contest against the New Orleans Saints.

The team across the field in Sunday’s contest is also in a similar position as New Orleans owns a 3-7 mark and is also in line for a top 10 draft pick in April.

Cleveland last used a high draft pick to select a quarterback in 2018 when the Browns chose Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall selection.

The Browns’ only quarterback selection since that time was Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

