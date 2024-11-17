Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Should Avoid 1 QB In Draft

The Cleveland Browns thought they had found the long-term solution to their quarterback conundrum three years ago when they traded for Deshaun Watson and handed him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

However, that has gone worse than anyone could have expected, and many are now pushing for the team to move on and select a quarterback at the top of the 2024 draft.

There’s no easy way out of Watson’s contract, as he has a ghastly $73.9 million cap hit in each of the next two years, but an exciting new rookie would help make the future seem less grim, though Bruce Drennan wants the team to avoid one top prospect at all costs.

In a recent episode of “Bonus Time With Drennan,” Drennan expressed doubts that the team’s future quarterback is in the 2025 draft class at all, saying “I know one thing, I don’t want that (Shedeur) Sanders kid. That baggage? We don’t need that in Cleveland.”

Many will surely share this sentiment regarding Sanders, who could bring his father, Deion, along with him to throw his weight around.

Shedeur is projected to be a top-five pick, but his camp has been clear that they could deliberately steer him away from certain organizations that they don’t believe can develop him properly.

The Browns’ struggles with young quarterbacks have been well-documented over the years, so they are certainly one of the teams Shedeur and his father could try to avoid.

Things have been tumultuous with Watson, and whoever the next quarterback is will need to be safe and reliable to restore some faith from this fanbase.

