Insider Is Hearing Interesting QB Draft Rumor About Browns

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of needs on both sides of the ball after going 3-14 in 2024, leaving the fan base desperate for answers given the fact that nobody has any idea who will be playing quarterback in 2025 while superstar defensive end Myles Garrett is standing firm on his trade request.

Armed with the No. 2 overall pick and many other selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns have plenty of ammunition to improve the roster.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently revealed what he’s hearing about their plans.

“The Browns, I’ve been saying all along, made the most sense as a team that needed to take a quarterback. Now, talking to people around the league, there are some that say, ‘OK, yeah, they’re going to take a quarterback,’ but I wouldn’t necessarily make it a lock that they’re going to do it with their first pick. They’ve done their homework on this second tier of quarterbacks as well, so don’t rule that out,” Jeremiah said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

"There's some people around the league that think the Browns aren't gonna take a QB with their first pick.. They've done their homework on this second tier of QBs as well so don't rule that out"@MoveTheSticks #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TrvjhTrWoI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 7, 2025

It’s looking likelier by the day that quarterback Cam Ward will be the No. 1 overall pick, either by the Tennessee Titans or somebody else via trade, and with Shedeur Sanders’ stock stagnating, the Browns could trade down or wait to take Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe.

The Browns have plenty of options, and it wouldn’t hurt to take a shot on a high-upside QB prospect in the middle rounds if their scouts fall in love with Will Howard or Kyle McCord.

With the draft approaching next month, plenty of rumors will be flying around, and it’s anybody’s guess what the Browns have in store.

