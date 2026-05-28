Insider Makes A Compelling Case For A Surprise Browns QB Move

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to find the answer at the quarterback position for nearly their entire history since returning to the NFL in 1999. Last year’s four-man QB controversy was as messy as most would have expected, and the current battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders has some promise, but is unlikely to result in finding the long-term solution at the position.

This is why the Browns keep coming up in rumors surrounding Texas Tech quarterback prospect Brendan Sorsby, who after recently being ruled ineligible for the 2026 NCAA season due to gambling infractions, could potentially declare for the supplemental draft. He was originally projected to be a top five-to-ten selection in the loaded 2027 draft, but if he opts to come out now, it’s something the Browns have to approach with caution and “do their research” on, according to one analyst.

During a recent episode of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Zac Jackson of The Athletic stopped by to discuss the idea of the Browns taking Sorsby in the supplemental draft, should he declare. He stressed the importance of thoroughly evaluating Sorsby, but reiterated the risk and referenced the fact that the Browns already seemingly wasted a third-round pick in last year’s draft on Dillon Gabriel.

“This is the most important position in sports. They have to do their research to get to a comfortable point. The quarterback situation going forward is completely wide open, and they completely wasted a third-round pick just a year ago. They have to be comfortable to where they want to be or don’t want to be with Brendan Sorsby,” Jackson said.

If Brendan Sorsby declares for the NFL supplemental draft.. @AkronJackson believes the #Browns should strongly consider making a move 👀🔥🏈https://t.co/l2hlbynr1l pic.twitter.com/Wm7Ev7bMwT — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) May 28, 2026

Nobody has been selected in the supplemental draft since 2019, but there are rarely ever prospects like Sorsby available. He keeps being linked to the Browns for obvious reasons, but it’s fair to wonder if he is worth the risk.

On one hand, if the Browns can land a potential franchise quarterback by giving up maybe a second or third-round pick to take him in the supplemental draft, it will be a huge win. On the other hand, Sorsby’s gambling issues are not something that should be ignored, because if that happens in the NFL, his career is finished.

It would also further muddy the current trajectory. Bringing in Sorsby just about seals the fate of Shedeur Sanders, and it would add even more confusion into the Watson situation. As it stands, if both Watson and Sanders prove not to be the answer in 2026, there is a clear path to drafting the next potential franchise QB in a loaded 2027 draft.

Having Sorsby already on the roster would provide reason for the front office to hesitate in 2027, and that may not be a good thing. If Sorsby doesn’t work out and the ’27 class is as good as advertised, it just adds on more years of major question marks at QB.

The Browns have to get it right at the quarterback position. They can’t have another uncertain solution with major red flags.

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