Insider Says Potential Browns Decision Is ‘Recipe For Disaster’

Some may see Brendan Sorsby’s surprise entry into the NFL supplemental draft as a golden opportunity for the Cleveland Browns. It’s a chance for the QB-starved franchise to find a long-term solution at a considerable discount.

On the other hand, based on Sorsby’s already checkered past before even entering the league, it is more correctly seen as a risk that’s too big to take. Having already visited rehab to deal with a gambling addiction, the 22-year-old’s NFL future will always be precarious.

That is why insider Jason Llyod is saying the potential Browns decision to make a bid for Sorsby is a “recipe for disaster” that is unlikely to work out for the organization.

“You just have to take your medicine this year. You’re not gonna be a very good team, you’re gonna have a top 10 pick, take a quarterback next year. I want no part of Brendan Sorsby. I think it’s a recipe for disaster,” Lloyd said.

“I want no part of Brendan Sorsby. I think it’s a recipe for disaster.” 😳🏈 – @ByJasonLloyd Jason Lloyd sounds off on the idea of the Cleveland #Browns pursuing the former Texas Tech QB in the NFL Supplemental Draft 👀https://t.co/dmqVV4cfwa pic.twitter.com/mNbZk6Gzsi — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) June 16, 2026

The Browns reportedly already decided they would not bid on Sorsby during his first dalliance with the supplemental draft. But after a judge’s ruling that would allow him to play for Texas Tech this season, despite the NCAA having ruled him ineligible for violating their rules on gambling, it looked like Cleveland and the rest of the league would have to wait until the 2027 NFL Draft to weigh adding him.

A backlash to the judge’s ruling from the rest of the Big 12 conference left Sorsby in limbo, as he could subsequently be ruled ineligible again after the June 22 deadline to declare for the supplemental draft. Instead of waiting for that resolution, Sorsby said he would enter the NFL instead.

The league has to approve Sorsby’s entry into the supplemental draft, which means he still has another hurdle to clear. The NFL could deny his request, but that would likely spur more legal action the league would rather not endure.

So, the teams, including the Browns, can submit a bid for which round they would select Sorsby. The highest bidder would then forfeit their pick in the corresponding round of the 2027 draft.

The Browns may be much better served to hold on to all of their picks and hope that they can solve their QB dilemma through more conventional means.

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