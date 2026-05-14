Todd Monken Didn’t Sugarcoat What’s Coming For The Browns’ Offense

When Todd Monken was hired by the Cleveland Browns, the team’s ownership was asking him to turn things around. At the top of his to-do list? Improving the Browns’ lacking offense.

Cleveland’s defense has been stellar, but its offense has left a lot to be desired. Monken is an offense-minded expert who has made his career working on that unit throughout the NFL.

While speaking to Cleveland.com, Monken talked about how difficult it’ll be for his players to adapt to his plans and guidance on offense.

“It’s going to be pretty steep,” Monken answered when asked about the offense’s learning curve.

That might sound ominous for the players, but it’s music to the ears of Browns fans. They don’t want the same old, same old from their team in the new year. Instead, they want to see the offense take leaps and bounds forward.

There were concerns about Monken when he was hired. Some faithful Cleveland followers weren’t sure if the team should be led by a first-time coach. But the redeeming factor about him was his experience with offense.

Many fans were willing to give Monken a chance because they envisioned him pushing the team’s offense in the right direction. After the hiring of Monken, the Browns showed further proof that they are looking to get better on that side of the field. Andrew Berry got to work on adding important players, and then he got strong reviews for his draft picks.

The team is going to look very different in the new year, with several incoming offensive players who will attempt to carry out Monken’s plans.

But there is a lot of youth on this team, and Monken hasn’t handled a team like this before. Plus, there are always growing pains when a new coach arrives.

There will be challenges ahead for the Browns. Still, it’s been a long time since fans have had this much optimism in the offense.

The changes might not come overnight, but they could be around the corner.

NEXT:

Insider Addresses Myles Garrett's Future In Cleveland