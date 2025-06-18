Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns will go back to what worked best for them under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

That’s running the football.

That’s why insider Tony Grossi has high hopes for rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.

Asked whether the second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft would eclipse 1,000 rushing yards this season, Grossi had no doubt.

“Easy, over,” Grossi said. “The commitment is there for the offense to run the ball again. I think Quinshon Judkins is the real deal and will live up to it.”

"Easy over," – @TonyGrossi thinks that Quinshon Judkins clears 1,000 yards as a rookie for the Browns. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/dxaOFseQlo — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 17, 2025

Judkins has been impressive at practice, and he enters the league with a strong pedigree after helping Ohio State win the national championship.

The Browns also added running back Dylan Sampson in the fourth round, but early reports suggest he will be an RB2.

Of course, Judkins’ ability to post 1,000 yards will depend on whether the offensive line can step up, and the Browns can’t be constantly trailing and trying to play catch-up.

Then again, the opportunities should be there, and the talent is evident.

The Browns had no problem moving on from Nick Chubb and letting him leave as a free agent, which speaks volumes about their level of commitment and faith in Judkins.

A lot can happen to make or break any rookie’s season, but Judkins could lead all first-year players in rushing yards, or at least be near the top of the list.

NEXT:

Analyst Warns Fans Not To Sleep On 1 Browns QB