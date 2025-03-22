Insider Names 2 QBs Browns May Pursue If They Don’t Sign Russell Wilson

The Cleveland Browns have a clear need at quarterback but have yet to fully address it this offseason.

Cleveland did acquire Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the former first-round pick is hardly the solution given he’s now on his third NFL team entering his fourth season.

Pickett, as it stands, could be the Browns’ Week 1 starter, but the team would be wise to add at least one more quarterback.

Deshaun Watson remains on the roster, but he is not an option for several reasons, so it’s going to wind up being Pickett and either a veteran free agent or a rookie.

Unless Cam Ward falls to the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft, they likely would be better off looking to a veteran free agent.

The Browns have been linked to Russell Wilson, but should he sign elsewhere, they reportedly are monitoring Carson Wentz and Joe Flacco.

“If they don’t land Wilson, whom some say might prefer the [New York] Giants, the Browns and Wentz have mutual interest. The Browns also have Flacco, who went 4-1 in 2023 here, on their radar,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote.

Wilson may be the best option for Cleveland after his bounce-back year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wentz or Flacco would be nothing more than a one-year stopgap solution who can certainly pilot an offense but would cap the team’s ceiling.

It’ll be interesting to see what Cleveland decides, because it clearly has a lot of work to do to solve the position.

