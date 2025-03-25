Insider Names 4 QB Prospects ‘On Browns’ Radar’

The Cleveland Browns could use a young quarterback in the worst possible way.

They will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with that big need, and there aren’t that many elite prospects.

With that in mind, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com revealed the Browns’ potential targets at quarterback, and they currently have four players on their radar ahead of some of their Pro Days.

Apparently, they’re keeping tabs on Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, as expected, and they have also set their sights on Tyler Shough and Jaxson Dart.

Ward is pretty self-explanatory, as he’s the clear-cut QB1 in this class and seems to have the highest upside, even though some scouts still doubt his status as a franchise quarterback.

Sanders is the second-best quarterback in this class, at least on paper, but there are concerns about his demeanor, and his ceiling seems to be quite low.

Shough, on the other hand, has wowed scouts for most of the pre-NFL Draft process, but he’s older and has a long history of injuries, which is obviously a huge red flag.

Last but not least, Dart has been penciled in as a dark horse to be one of the best quarterbacks in this class, but just like it happens every year, there are no guarantees here.

It seems like the Browns have moved on from their rumored interest in Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, even though he’s already familiar with Tommy Rees.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how this pans out.

