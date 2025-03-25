Potential Browns Target Sends Warning Message Ahead Of Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially less than a month away.

As it tends to happen every year, the rumor mill is running rampant, and there are lots of reports and predictions about where certain players will fall in the draft.

While there are experts in the field who know more than the average fan and have a better chance of predicting certain outcomes, things can change in an instant on draft day.

Teams can get desperate and move up in the draft, and if surprising players are taken earlier than expected, draft strategies can change on the fly.

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, and fans and analysts are torn on what they are going to do.

Some believe that they’ll take the best quarterback available, which will likely be Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders according to recent reports.

Others are under the impression that they should draft a player like Abdul Carter, one of the most impressive pass-rushing prospects in some time.

Adding him alongside Myles Garrett could instantly improve their defense, but a recent post on social media indicates that Carter doesn’t think he’ll be available at No. 2.

“Don’t let all this QB need talk fool yall. It’s already known who’s the best, and no QB is in that discussion! Like I said, the best player goes number 1,” Carter wrote.

Carter seems to believe that all of the rhetoric surrounding Sanders and Ward is blown out of proportion, saying that he’s the best prospect in the draft and that he’s going to be taken with the No. 1 overall pick.

If that happens, the Browns will have their pick of the litter at QB when they are on the clock, hopefully selecting a player that can provide consistency and stability at the position for the foreseeable future.

