Insider Names Browns Player Who Needs To Rebound In 2025

The Cleveland Browns already have a star cornerback in Denzel Ward.

Most defensive backs will look like average players at best when compared to him.

However, compared to other players around the NFL, fellow CB Martin Emerson Jr. was unimpressive last season.

The 24-year-old looked like he was poised to take a big leap but showed worrisome signs of regression instead.

That’s why Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that having Emerson bounce back is crucial to the team’s success this season.

“Martin Emerson Jr. needs to rebound,” Cabot wrote. “Emerson was poised for a Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2024, but backpedaled a bit instead. Some think that’s because he was left on an island too often and might fare better with more zone mixed in. It remains to be seen if that’s in the cards. Regardless, Emerson needs a bounce-back year after one in which Pro Football Focus ranked him an unacceptable No. 121 among qualifying cornerbacks. … Emerson has the talent and mindset to be one of the NFL’s better corners, and he must take it up a notch.”

There’s no denying that Emerson has the talent and physical tools to be a great defensive player, but the consistency just hasn’t been there.

Granted, the Browns defense as a whole regressed in the second year under coordinator Jim Schwartz, but that should not be an excuse.

Based on Emerson’s performance last season, it’s hard to believe he’ll get a lucrative new contract, regardless of his age.

The Browns enter the upcoming season with major questions on offense, but the defense could be strong enough to keep them in contention.

They can’t afford to allow as many explosive plays as they did last season, and Emerson will be in the spotlight from Day One.

It’s now or never for him, and the Browns might not be as patient with a slow start to his season.

