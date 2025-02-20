Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, February 20, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Names Day 2 Draft Pick Who Could Make Impact With Browns

Insider Names Day 2 Draft Pick Who Could Make Impact With Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Names Day 2 Draft Pick Who Could Make Impact With Browns
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

Following a three-win season, the Cleveland Browns have a lot of things to work on in the offseason.

With a new offensive coordinator, offensive coaching staff, and Kevin Stefanski taking the reins of the unit, they will leave no stone unturned to make a big leap in that regard.

With that in mind, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com shared his thoughts on a wide receiver prospect that could make an immediate impact for them.

In his latest column, he raved about Iowa States’ Jayden Higgins, a do-it-all wideout who might be available by the time they’re on the clock on Day 2 of the NFL Draft:

“Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins isn’t just big, he looks big and plays big. He lined up everywhere for the Cyclones and can make plays after the catch. A player like Higgins has to become a red zone nightmare — it wasn’t great seeing a smaller corner outfight him for a ball in the end zone in the Big 12 Championship Game against Arizona State — but it’s easy to see how his game translates to the next level,” Labbe said.

While he’s not the most athletic prospect out there, Higgins’ physical traits allow him to be a perennial mismatch in the red zone.

He excels at creating separation, and he’s got a quick move to fool defenders and take off, especially on vertical routes.

On top of that, he can line anywhere and even in the slot, giving the team a versatile and dynamic weapon to work with.

Of course, the Iowa State Cyclones star is not projected to be much more than a WR3/4 or WR2 at best, at least at this point in his development.

Then again, his skill set and route-running skills certainly translate to Kevin Stefanski’s West Coast-influenced offense.

The Browns need another pass-catching threat, and he’s most definitely worth a look.

NEXT:  Insider Urges Browns To 'Roll The Dice' In NFL Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation