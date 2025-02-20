Insider Names Day 2 Draft Pick Who Could Make Impact With Browns

Following a three-win season, the Cleveland Browns have a lot of things to work on in the offseason.

With a new offensive coordinator, offensive coaching staff, and Kevin Stefanski taking the reins of the unit, they will leave no stone unturned to make a big leap in that regard.

With that in mind, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com shared his thoughts on a wide receiver prospect that could make an immediate impact for them.

In his latest column, he raved about Iowa States’ Jayden Higgins, a do-it-all wideout who might be available by the time they’re on the clock on Day 2 of the NFL Draft:

“Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins isn’t just big, he looks big and plays big. He lined up everywhere for the Cyclones and can make plays after the catch. A player like Higgins has to become a red zone nightmare — it wasn’t great seeing a smaller corner outfight him for a ball in the end zone in the Big 12 Championship Game against Arizona State — but it’s easy to see how his game translates to the next level,” Labbe said.

While he’s not the most athletic prospect out there, Higgins’ physical traits allow him to be a perennial mismatch in the red zone.

Jayden Higgins might be the most underrated receiver this draft cycle 🌪️

➖ Higgins was the Highest Graded WR vs Single Coverage Last Season at a 96.0

➖ Ideal frame at 6,4 215

➖ Insane release (see below)

➖ 1.4% Drop Rate

➖ 2.97 YPRR vs Zonepic.twitter.com/y1NoAWFrKM — Andrew (@AndrewDunne44) February 20, 2025

He excels at creating separation, and he’s got a quick move to fool defenders and take off, especially on vertical routes.

On top of that, he can line anywhere and even in the slot, giving the team a versatile and dynamic weapon to work with.

Of course, the Iowa State Cyclones star is not projected to be much more than a WR3/4 or WR2 at best, at least at this point in his development.

Then again, his skill set and route-running skills certainly translate to Kevin Stefanski’s West Coast-influenced offense.

The Browns need another pass-catching threat, and he’s most definitely worth a look.

