Browns Nation

Thursday, February 20, 2025
Insider Urges Browns To 'Roll The Dice' In NFL Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Urges Browns To 'Roll The Dice' In NFL Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have to find a quarterback, and they have to find it soon.

That’s why ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi believes they can’t overthink their first-round pick.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Oyefusi urged the team to ‘roll the dice’ on one of the top two quarterback prospects.

“I say you take a quarterback and you kinda roll the dice,” Oyefusi said.

While he acknowledges that they aren’t perfect prospects or perhaps the guys with the highest upside, he argued that there was a reason why they are the top guys.

He believes that teams take quarterbacks in the first round because they’re the most pro-ready players with the best skills or the skills that would translate better to the pros.

Of course, there are always players like Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady, or even Brock Purdy, but that’s not usually the case.

This year’s NFL Draft Class is one of the least impressive we’ve seen in years in terms of pertaining to quarterbacks.

Then again, as much as they could still get someone like Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel, or Jalen Milroe in the latter rounds, chances are they won’t be much better than Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Unfortunately, the Browns got the No. 2 pick and need a quarterback at the worst possible time.

That’s why some fans believe they would be better off waiting until 2026 to go after someone like Arch Manning.

Then again, there are no guarantees about even being in a position to get him, so they might have no choice but to listen to Oyefusi and just roll the dice.

Browns Nation