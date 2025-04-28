Insider Names Likely ‘Odd Man Out’ In Browns’ QB Room

Now that the Cleveland Browns have finished up the 2025 Draft with two rookie quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, it has opened the door for a ton of questions heading into the upcoming season.

The biggest question is who is going to be the Week 1 starter, but with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco on the roster as well, there isn’t room for four quarterbacks, and one insider named who he believes is the likely “odd man out.”

In a recent episode of The Ken Carman Show, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic stopped by to discuss the Browns’ QB situation and said Joe Flacco is the likely odd man out.

“They like Kenny Pickett, and I’m not saying he’s the next Sam Darnold or he’s going to be this resurgent, comeback player of the year, but they look at him as someone who can run this system. We’ve got a long way to go, but if somebody’s the odd man out, if they’re going to keep both rookies, at this point, I think [Joe Flacco] is the odd man out,” Lloyd said.

Many assume Flacco will be the starter, but Pickett and the front office have reiterated that he will get a legitimate chance to compete for the job since he is an ideal fit for Kevin Stefanski’s system.

Gabriel and Sanders likely weren’t taken with the intention of playing them in Week 1, or potentially at all in the 2025 season, but it would be a surprise if Flacco was brought back and then unceremoniously discarded without getting a chance to see if he can recreate the magical run he took this team on in 2023.

Flacco would also be an ideal veteran mentor for Gabriel and Sanders.

There is still plenty left to be sorted out, and it is far too early to get any sort of clarity on the situation, but it’s certainly one to monitor throughout the offseason.

