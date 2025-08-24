Browns Nation

Sunday, August 24, 2025
Insider Names Potential RB Target For Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are still navigating Quinshon Judkins’ situation.

As such, they might need to adjust their plans for the season.

They’ve been tangled up in several rumors regarding running backs, and with roster-cut day just hours away, they could also look to add someone from other teams.

With that in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports that they could set their sights on current Broncos running back Audric Estime.

“The Browns need a bigger back with Quinshon Judkins still unsigned and away from the team,” Jackson wrote. “… Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson are both smaller, more passing-down-type players. Keep an eye on Audric Estime if he doesn’t stick in Denver. Estime played under new Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Notre Dame.”

The Denver Broncos took Estime in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He made 13 appearances (one start) for the Broncos as a rookie, logging 310 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries and five catches for 27 yards.

He’s now stuck behind J.K. Dobbins, R.J. Harvey, and Jaleel McLaughlin on the Broncos’ depth chart, so he’s a cut candidate.

The Browns obviously hope to have Judkins back at some point, but even if that’s the case, he’s missed some crucial reps and may not be ready to make an impact right out of the gate.

Judkins, like most second-round picks, didn’t sign his rookie contract early in the offseason.

Second-round picks wanted to get the same type of fully guaranteed deal that the Houston Texans gave WR Jayden Higgins.

His legal situation only complicated matters even more, and he’s still subject to the league’s personal conduct policy.

