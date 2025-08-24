Shedeur Sanders Has One Word Response About Future With Browns

We’re just a couple of days away from roster cut day, and the Cleveland Browns still have to make a decision.

They need to figure out whether they’re going to go into the season with four quarterbacks on the roster, and if not, decide who’s going to be the odd man out.

If you were to ask Shedeur Sanders, however, he doesn’t have a doubt in his mind that he’ll be there.

As shown by Dov Kleiman on X, the rookie out of Colorado said that he ‘obviously’ expected to make the roster.

Confidence: Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders was asked if he thinks he deserves a spot on the 53-man roster. “Obviously” 😤 Cleveland has found their franchise guy. pic.twitter.com/qEjTtyEEwG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 24, 2025

That should be an easy call for the Browns.

Unfortunately, Shedeur didn’t necessarily do much to help his case in the preseason finale.

Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel both looked pretty sharp against the Los Angeles Rams, but that wasn’t the case with Sanders.

He completed just three of six passes, but more worryingly, he was sacked five times for a loss of 41 yards.

Sanders was even sacked for a loss of 24 yards on one play, and while the pocket collapsed right in front of him, he had multiple opportunities and a lot of time to simply get rid of the football.

Granted, he’s not entirely to blame for the struggles, and perhaps he tried to do a little too much to prove that he should also be given a chance, but it wasn’t a good preseason finale for the fifth-round selection.

So, even if he makes the roster, we can expect him to still be at the bottom of the depth chart.

