Insider Names Prospects That Should Interest Browns On Day 2 Of Draft

The Cleveland Browns made a massive move during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by trading back from the No. 2 overall pick.

This move cost them the opportunity to draft Travis Hunter, a player who many believe could be an All-Pro type player, but considering the package they got in return, it might have been worth it.

One of the pieces in their trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars was the 36th overall pick.

They’ll now pick at 33 and 36, giving themselves two opportunities to take high-quality players to further add to their roster.

Many expect them to take a quarterback with one of these selections, and analyst Mary Kay Cabot pointed out on X that Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, and Tyler Shough are among the top players still available.

She also mentioned the names of several skill-position players, naming three running backs, two tight ends, and three wide receivers.

Also still there:

RBs: TreVeyon Henderson, Cam Skattebo, Quinshon Junkins.

TE: Mason Taylor, Elijah Arroyo

WRs: Jayden Higgins, Jack Bech, Luther Burden III — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 25, 2025

Every indication from high-profile analysts has been that the Browns are going to target their offense in the second and third rounds heavily, and Cabot’s post on X also confirms that.

It will be interesting to see if they’ll take a QB like Sanders or Milroe, players that some expected to be taken in the back half of the first round.

For a team that’s lacking an offensive identity, adding some new young talent should help them take the next step, hopefully taking them out of the rut they’ve been in for a few seasons.

The AFC North isn’t getting any easier, so they’ll certainly need all of the help they can get.

