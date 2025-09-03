Insider Names Which QB Browns Should Draft In 2026

The Cleveland Browns enter this season with Joe Flacco leading a quarterback room that includes rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

While the team evaluates its current options, the front office has already begun looking ahead to potential long-term solutions at the position.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi recently highlighted one prospect he believes could be an ideal fit for the Browns if they decide to address the position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Great arm. I think this is going to be the best quarterback of all these guys. And I’ve been told that he’s got impeccable character off the field. Just a great person to be the face of your franchise. To me, LaNorris Sellers is the guy,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi's QB1 in the 2026 Draft, LaNorris Sellers, looked really, really good this weekend… Are you a fan of Sellers? pic.twitter.com/AM1RZmb5X8 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 2, 2025

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has emerged as an early favorite among 2026 draft analysts.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound signal caller possesses the physical traits NFL teams typically seek in franchise quarterbacks.

Sellers showcased his abilities in South Carolina’s 24-11 victory over Virginia Tech this past week.

His performance on the national stage only added to the growing buzz surrounding his draft stock.

The Browns face an interesting decision regarding their quarterback future. Deshaun Watson remains under contract through 2026 with his fully guaranteed $230 million deal, though he’s currently recovering from an Achilles injury.

The 40-year-old Flacco provides veteran leadership but represents a short-term solution.

Gabriel and Sanders offer potential, but many believe neither may develop into the franchise cornerstone Cleveland needs.

If the rookies struggle to grasp the system quickly, the Browns could find themselves back in the quarterback market sooner than expected.

The organization’s early evaluation of college prospects suggests they’re preparing for multiple scenarios as they build toward sustained success.

