Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Notes Browns’ Potential Plans For Notable Defender

Insider Notes Browns’ Potential Plans For Notable Defender

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry worked hard last offseason to hand Jim Schwartz a new defensive line around Myles Garrett.

But not all of the 2023 free-agent additions have a role in the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 plans.

Only Ogbo Okoronkwo and Dalvin Tomlinson are guaranteed any salary beyond last season.

That led cleveland.com’s Dave Bacon to ask Mary Kay Cabot about an extension for edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

Smith helped Okoronkwo shore up the Browns’ defensive front opposite Garrett.

Together, they made running away from their All-Pro teammate a less palatable option.

And when all three took the field together, they put offensive linemen and quarterbacks on their heels.

Cabot agrees with Bacon that the Browns would like to re-sign Smith for less than last year’s $10.5 million deal.

But MKC hedged her bet by noting that the former All-Pro is not a vital priority.

She feels the Browns can find similar production from among the array of free-agent options.

Smith took a chance on himself by reworking his contract to allow for one more free-agent payday.

Cabot notes his decreased sack total of 5.5 to go with 20 QB hits and 9 TFLs is less than his typical effort.

It is also worth noting that Smith only played 60% of the defensive snaps over 16 games, fewer than in previous years.

Besides Okoronkwo, Berry undoubtedly took note of 2022 draft pick Alex Wright’s emergence.

Wright registered 4 sacks, 6 TFLs, 5 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, and a forced fumble over the final four weeks.

Cleveland’s latest fourth-round pick, Isaiah McGuire, added 5 tackles, a sack, and 2 QB hits in his lone start.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Insider Comments On Browns' Potential Pursuit Of Mike Evans

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Analyst Predicts Fan Reaction To Potential Nick Chubb Cut

5 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Analyst Names 2 Nick Chubb Options For The Browns

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett’s Dominance During Recent Years

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

The Athletic Suggests Major Salary Cap Cut For The Browns

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Notes Potential Advantage Of Browns Playing In Brazil

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says Browns Should Go After Notable Defender In Free Agency

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Makes Blockbuster QB Trade Suggestion For Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Analyst Says The Browns Are Built To Play In Specific Stadium

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says Next Season Is Pivotal For 1 Browns Star

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Is Top-2 Player in Notable NFL Category

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Tony Grossi Names Which Offensive Piece Is Under More Pressure Next Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Reveals Initial Reaction To Joe Flacco Signing

2 days ago

Brazil flag

Browns Could Have Unique Start To The Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Former Coach Says Browns Must ‘Increase The Quality’ At 1 Position

2 days ago

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Josh Cribbs Has Clear Opinion On Mahomes, Brady Convo

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Eric Metcalf

Eric Metcalf Has Strong Defense For Browns Star Defender

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Browns Defender Makes Honest Admission About His Future

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns WR Has Strong Message About Deshaun Watson's Comeback

3 days ago

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis

Reporter Names Bills WR As An Option For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers players

Odds Show Notable Difference Between Browns, Cavs

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown

Browns Celebrate Special Day For Major Legend

3 days ago

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn

PFF Names Browns A Potential Destination For Vikings WR

3 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Analyst Suggests Former Rival For Browns Backup QB

4 days ago

Insider Comments On Browns' Potential Pursuit Of Mike Evans

No more pages to load