Insider Notes Browns’ Potential Plans For Notable Defender

Andrew Berry worked hard last offseason to hand Jim Schwartz a new defensive line around Myles Garrett.

But not all of the 2023 free-agent additions have a role in the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 plans.

Only Ogbo Okoronkwo and Dalvin Tomlinson are guaranteed any salary beyond last season.

That led cleveland.com’s Dave Bacon to ask Mary Kay Cabot about an extension for edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

Smith helped Okoronkwo shore up the Browns’ defensive front opposite Garrett.

Together, they made running away from their All-Pro teammate a less palatable option.

And when all three took the field together, they put offensive linemen and quarterbacks on their heels.

Cabot agrees with Bacon that the Browns would like to re-sign Smith for less than last year’s $10.5 million deal.

But MKC hedged her bet by noting that the former All-Pro is not a vital priority.

She feels the Browns can find similar production from among the array of free-agent options.

Smith took a chance on himself by reworking his contract to allow for one more free-agent payday.

Cabot notes his decreased sack total of 5.5 to go with 20 QB hits and 9 TFLs is less than his typical effort.

It is also worth noting that Smith only played 60% of the defensive snaps over 16 games, fewer than in previous years.

Besides Okoronkwo, Berry undoubtedly took note of 2022 draft pick Alex Wright’s emergence.

Wright registered 4 sacks, 6 TFLs, 5 QB hits, 2 pass deflections, and a forced fumble over the final four weeks.

Cleveland’s latest fourth-round pick, Isaiah McGuire, added 5 tackles, a sack, and 2 QB hits in his lone start.