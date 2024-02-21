Browns Nation

Insider Comments On Browns' Potential Pursuit Of Mike Evans

Insider Comments On Browns’ Potential Pursuit Of Mike Evans

By

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.
(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

 

Heading into the 2023 NFL season, Elijah Moore looked primed to play a big role in the Cleveland Browns’ offense.

Incumbent Donovan Peoples-Jones played more snaps, but was barely targeted before being traded to Detroit.

But Moore struggled all season to find his role amid multiple quarterback changes.

That left Mary Kay Cabot and Dave Bacon to discuss whether Andrew Berry will pursue a big-name free agent receiver, via Sports4CLE.

As shared by cleveland.com, Cabot answers Bacon’s question about a possible Mike Evans signing.

Cabot entertains the notion of going after a big-time wide out to complement Amari Cooper.

But she quickly turns to the financial impact of such an addition.

Cooper’s $24 million cap hit probably plays as much of a role in such a decision as Deshaun Watson’s contract.

To wit, Cabot believes Berry will probably look for more of a mid-level receiver to compete for the WR2 role.

That didn’t preclude the pair from imagining life with Evans playing opposite Cooper.

MKC mentioned the impact Evans had on Baker Mayfield’s 2023 success.

Evans has never had a season with fewer than 1,000 receiving yards despite sharing targets with standout teammates.

He presents a huge target with deceptive speed and elusiveness on routes.

Quick and sure hands can counter any occasional inaccuracy from a quarterback.

Beyond Cooper and Moore, last year’s third-round draft pick, Cedric Tillman, should get a shot at the WR2 role.

2022 draft picks David Bell and speedster Michael Woods also remain on the roster, entering important third seasons.

Pat Opperman
Pat Opperman
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Analyst Predicts Fan Reaction To Potential Nick Chubb Cut

