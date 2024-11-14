Browns Nation

Thursday, November 14, 2024
Insider Notes Derek Carr's Impressive Career Stats Against Browns

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on November 10, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will look to bounce back from a tough loss on Sunday.

They will hit the road for a crucial matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns have historically fared well against the Saints on the road, and they’ve only lost there once.

Nevertheless, the same goes for Derek Carr.

As Tony Grossi pointed out, the Browns have been one of his favorite victims.

He’s 4-1 in his career against them.

That includes four wins in a row, and he’s got a passer rating of 91.6.

Carr is coming off a big performance.

Following Dennis Allen’s dismissal, he played well in taking down the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional matchup.

Now, he’s going to face another stout defense.

Jim Schwartz has a big challenge ahead of him.

Fortunately for the Browns, the Saints will be severely undermanned on offense for this game, with Alvin Kamara being the only proven threat.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a perennial big-play threat, and he’s coming off a strong game, but he’s not that consistent.

The Browns will need to limit the running game and keep Kamara in check, as putting the game in Carr’s hands hasn’t always worked well.

Jameis Winston will also look to get back at his former team and prove that he’s the quarterback who gives the team the best chance to win going forward.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation