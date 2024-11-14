Analyst Says 1 Rumored Browns QB Target Would Be A ‘Horrible Idea’

Throughout the season, Cleveland Browns fans have looked far from happy with what they’ve gotten from Deshaun Watson.

It reached a point where some fans cheered when he fell with a season-ending injury.

Over the past week or so, social media has been abuzz with rumors that Daniel Jones is a potential Browns target.

With that in mind, team analyst Ryan Tyler voiced his concerns about that rumor.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the analyst stated that Jones was “horrible.”

He believes there would be no improvement in moving from Watson to Jones, who he believes has only had one “decent” year and only got a lot of money because the New York Giants are dysfunctional.

Are the Browns going to take a look at Daniel Jones in the offseason!?!? "I think that would be a horrible idea. People already don't like Deshaun; people aren't going to like Daniel Jones." –@Ryantyler33 Presented by @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/0HWFK3jjFa — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) November 14, 2024

Recently, Browns insider Tony Grossi stated that he legitimately thought Kevin Stefanski could win with a guy like Daniel Jones.

Truth be told, it’s hard to make a case for that.

Brian Daboll was expected to be an offensive guru, and given his work with another big and mobile quarterback like Josh Allen, some people anticipated that Jones would thrive and make significant progress under his guidance.

That hasn’t been the case.

Similar to Watson, he has also missed significant time due to various injuries.

If anything, the Browns need to pursue a young quarterback who can be a future star.

If they need a stopgap at the position, perhaps they could and should take a different approach, as they already have an injury-prone and underperforming quarterback on the roster.

NEXT:

Former Player Reveals What Josh Cribbs Was Like In High School