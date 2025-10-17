Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Notes Sad Reality Of Browns’ Current Situation

Insider Notes Sad Reality Of Browns’ Current Situation

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Notes Sad Reality Of Browns’ Current Situation
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

 

Few are surprised that the Cleveland Browns are 1-5 and already on their second starting quarterback of the 2025 season, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t frustrating.

With the losses piling up, one insider recently revealed the sad reality of the current state of this organization ahead of their Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic explained how bad things are for the Browns right now and said they are a team that’s playing for the future rather than the present.

“You don’t trade starters in early October if you aren’t playing for next year. Last week was as pathetic as it has ever looked. To go in there and throw that many passes and have the [Pittsburgh] Steelers look like they know where you’re going every single time, it was bad. If they lose this game and the offense gets flattened again, anything is on the table,” Jackson said.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the offense had a miserable performance against Pittsburgh, as he threw 52 passes for just 221 yards and was sacked six times, though he somehow avoided a turnover despite throwing several passes that could have been intercepted.

Miami’s defense is a big step down from Pittsburgh’s, so this presents Cleveland with an opportunity to put forth its best offensive showing of the year.

It’s tough to dispute anything Jackson said, as it’s obvious the Browns have their sights set on next year after trading away quarterback Joe Flacco (to the Cincinnati Bengals) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (to the Jacksonville Jaguars).

That doesn’t mean there isn’t something to play for this year.

The Browns have exciting young players on both sides of the ball who have shown the promise you’d want from foundational, cornerstone-type players.

Their development is the main focus going forward, and hopefully, fans will see plenty of that going forward.

NEXT:  Donovan McNabb Says He Feels Bad For Browns QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation