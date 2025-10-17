Insider Notes Sad Reality Of Browns’ Current Situation

Few are surprised that the Cleveland Browns are 1-5 and already on their second starting quarterback of the 2025 season, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t frustrating.

With the losses piling up, one insider recently revealed the sad reality of the current state of this organization ahead of their Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic explained how bad things are for the Browns right now and said they are a team that’s playing for the future rather than the present.

“You don’t trade starters in early October if you aren’t playing for next year. Last week was as pathetic as it has ever looked. To go in there and throw that many passes and have the [Pittsburgh] Steelers look like they know where you’re going every single time, it was bad. If they lose this game and the offense gets flattened again, anything is on the table,” Jackson said.

📹 – The #Browns come into Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins as favorites. @AkronJackson shares the reality of Cleveland's situation as they sit at 1-5. ▶️: https://t.co/jVsitXxEL0 pic.twitter.com/rp75ZkX8on — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) October 16, 2025

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the offense had a miserable performance against Pittsburgh, as he threw 52 passes for just 221 yards and was sacked six times, though he somehow avoided a turnover despite throwing several passes that could have been intercepted.

Miami’s defense is a big step down from Pittsburgh’s, so this presents Cleveland with an opportunity to put forth its best offensive showing of the year.

It’s tough to dispute anything Jackson said, as it’s obvious the Browns have their sights set on next year after trading away quarterback Joe Flacco (to the Cincinnati Bengals) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (to the Jacksonville Jaguars).

That doesn’t mean there isn’t something to play for this year.

The Browns have exciting young players on both sides of the ball who have shown the promise you’d want from foundational, cornerstone-type players.

Their development is the main focus going forward, and hopefully, fans will see plenty of that going forward.

