Insider Predicts A New Role For KC Concepcion In 2026

The Cleveland Browns are bringing in a few young, talented rookies, and each of them wants to make a splash during their first year with the team. Some are going to have more of an impact than others, and some are vying for very pivotal roles on the team. When it comes to special teams, the Browns may see a brand-new face in many games.

Writing for The Athletic, Zac Jackson suggested that newcomer KC Concepcion could be the team’s number-one punt returner in 2026.

“I think rookie KC Concepcion will be the primary punt returner. I think the competition for the kickoff return and core special teams coverage jobs will be among players already slotted to make the roster as backups. Youth should win out, even as camp brings us a set of surprises. Like having a quarterback competition with no true favorite, some things happen every year,” Jackson wrote.

The Browns selected Concepcion with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, and many people were impressed that they were able to acquire both him and Denzel Boston, another promising wide receiver.

But when Cleveland chose Concepcion, some fans were wondering what role he would play with the team. One of the biggest assets that he brings to the team is versatility; he can do multiple things. That is surely one of the reasons why the Browns were willing to use a first-round pick on him.

The Browns are in a transitional phase, looking to fill several voids and boost their roster in several ways. They have made it clear that they value youth, and they want the team to be filled with young, exciting energy.

Slotting Concepcion into the punt return position means that another role on the field will be occupied by someone new, someone young, and someone with something to prove. Because he was a first-round pick, there are big expectations for Concepcion.

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One Browns Lineman Remains The Biggest Question Mark On The Roster