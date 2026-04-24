Browns Draft WR KC Concepcion With No. 24 Pick

After trading back from six, landing Spencer Fano at nine, and adding extra picks in the process, the Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver KC Concepcion out of Texas A&M with the 24th overall pick.

“No. 24 pick is in: #Browns have selected Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion, per sources,” Jordan Schultz wrote.

No. 24 pick is in: #Browns have selected Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion, per sources. pic.twitter.com/B6ZwL7Rn9c — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 24, 2026

Concepcion is one of the most electric players in this entire draft class, and his college resume backs that up in a big way.

He spent two seasons at North Carolina State before transferring to Texas A&M for his junior year, and he produced at every stop. Over his three-year college career he hauled in 185 receptions for 2,218 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns, while also adding 431 rushing yards and 3 scores on the ground. He averaged 12.0 yards per catch and 6.2 yards per run, and found the end zone a combined 28 times between offense and special teams. He earned All-American honors and won the Hornung Award, which is given annually to the most versatile player in college football.

His final season at Texas A&M was his best. He caught 61 passes for 919 yards and 9 touchdowns while averaging 70.7 yards per game, finishing with 14.0 yards per reception.

KC Concepcion 61 REC, 919 YDS, 10 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/RX16VZBqUO https://t.co/i7rdH0a88z — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 20, 2026

What makes Concepcion so dangerous is his versatility. He can line up in all three receiver spots, move into the backfield, go in motion, and be a major factor in the kicking game after averaging 16.7 yards per punt return in college. You put the ball in his hands and something good almost always happens.

There are areas he will need to develop at the next level. His route running needs to become more crisp and consistent, and he has struggled with drops. He is an undersized player who will face bigger, more physical corners in the NFL than he saw in college, and adding strength to his frame without losing his quickness will be important to his long-term success.

Todd Monken’s offense is built for a player exactly like Concepcion. The ability to line up anywhere, create mismatches in space, and make things happen after the catch is the kind of weapon that makes a coach’s playbook come alive.

NEXT:

Todd Monken Reveals 3 Reasons Why Browns Drafted Spencer Fano