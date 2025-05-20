Insider Predicts Browns Rookie Will Make Immediate Impact

The Cleveland Browns had an exciting 2025 NFL Draft, bringing in a class headlined by No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham to go along with running back Quinshon Judkins and a pair of accomplished quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

As exciting as those young players are, there is another rookie who one insider believes will make an impact straight out of the gate.

In a recent article for Cleveland.com, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot shed some light on second-round pick Carson Schwesinger and praised him for his work during rookie minicamp.

“Linebacker Carson Schwesinger showed excellent field awareness, including on his interception in the end zone off of Dillon Gabriel, and picked up the system quickly. I think he’ll start from the jump,” Cabot wrote.

Schwesinger is joining a defense that needs somebody to step up to replace the production left behind by the absence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who won’t play in 2025 due to the neck injury he suffered last season.

In 2024 at UCLA, Schwesinger posted 136 combined tackles, four sacks, three passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 12 games.

It was interesting that after the Browns had the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL, they decided to select defensive players with their first two picks in the draft.

Yet, Schwesinger and Graham could be Day One starters and pillars of the defense for the next decade if all goes according to plan.

Hopefully, Schwesinger can replicate the production he had at UCLA, because his numbers were extraordinary.

