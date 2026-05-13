Insider Says Browns Already Have 3 Advantages In Regular Season

In order to improve their record in 2026, the Cleveland Browns need skill, superior coaching, and new talent. They will also require a bit of luck. When it comes to their schedule, it seems like luck could be in their favor.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi talked about three helpful advantages that could benefit the Browns in the new year. Leaked information about their schedule is coming in, and it’s mostly favorable.

Grossi noted that the Browns aren’t going to fly overseas, they don’t have to travel as far as other teams, and they are reportedly playing against teams with the lowest win percentages.

“They have three advantages already before the season even starts. They’re the only team in the AFC North not going abroad. They have the second-fewest air miles of any team in the league this year, and they have the lowest win percentage on their opponent’s schedule. Things are stacking up in the Browns’ favor,” Grossi said.

Browns not only won't play an international game but they're the only AFC North team to not have one. Is that an advantage for the Browns? @TonyGrossi shares his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/7GVsHrYHUW — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 13, 2026

The Browns were previously rumored to be part of international games, but it turned out that the NFL didn’t choose them to take a trip overseas. That saves the Browns from dreaded jetlag, while all of their AFC North opponents will be flying to other countries at least once.

Fewer miles traveled helps, and playing against teams with lower win percentages can also give them a boost. But none of these developments promise anything. In the end, their AFC North opponents might be fine even though they have to travel more, and the teams with lower win percentages could end up overperforming.

Still, fans want the Browns to have every advantage possible. These benefits listed by Grossi don’t ensure victories, but they certainly make Cleveland fans hopeful. At the end of the day, the real chance of success depends on the players and their new coaches. Many experts believe that the Browns will have a better record in 2026, but it remains to be seen how much they improve.

They are going to be saving on airline miles, and their schedule appears to be favorable, so the Browns are in a great position to show a lot of growth.

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Analyst Reveals Biggest Browns Schedule Wish For 2026 Season