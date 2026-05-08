Insider Predicts How Good Browns Can Be In 2026

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns have been looking for signs of life for a few seasons. They’ve been among the worst teams in the NFL over the past two years, winning just eight games during that span.

Fans have been calling for some changes, both from a coaching and player standpoint, and it appears that the front office has been listening. The offseason started with the team firing Kevin Stefanski from his post as head coach, and they’ve not only ushered in an entirely new coaching staff, but they’ve also made some uncharacteristic free agent and draft moves.

With this in mind, there is a lot of hype and enthusiasm surrounding this team heading into the 2026 campaign, and reporter Mary Kay Cabot noted those expectations in a recent article.

“But with their dominant defense, rebuilt offense, and anticipated soft schedule, the Browns should be able to improve by at least three victories in 2026. If they get middle-of-the-pack QB play, they might be able to get to 9-8, and if they get above-average QB play, they can possibly remain in the conversation for a Wild Card berth in December,” Cabot wrote.

Cabot believes the Browns can be an above-average team this year, ending the year over .500 for the first time since 2023. She did indicate that this hinges on solid quarterback play, a position that still holds significant mystery. If they are average to good at that position, there’s plenty of reason to believe that this prediction will hold.

The Browns’ defense hasn’t changed that much since the 2025 campaign, and as long as they’re anchored by Myles Garrett and newcomers Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, that side of the ball will have plenty of opportunities to make stops. The real test will be of their offense, which has been tested in the past but hasn’t lived up to the same standards that the defense has put forth.

This fanbase is hungry for some wins and a new look. The front office has the new look part of the equation down; now it’s time to see what the players can do on the field to back that up.

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