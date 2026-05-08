Analyst Says Current Browns Player Is Already A Hall Of Famer

Making it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a significant accomplishment and one of the most impressive things an NFL star can do. It comes after a long, storied career full of major milestones. When it comes to current stars and their chances at being Hall-of-Fame players, only a few seem like true locks. Writing for PFF, Bradley Locker claimed that Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is a sure thing for the Hall.

Calling him the “best defensive player in football for the last nine years,” Locker said that Garrett has already earned his place and “is showing no signs of slowing down.”

“It’s rare to be a certified Hall-of-Famer by age 30 — but like Mahomes, Garrett has been in a tier of his own. Since 2017, the former first overall pick has been a first-team All-Pro five times and claimed two Defensive Player of the Year honors. More cumulatively, Garrett’s 4.20 WAR easily leads all edge defenders since his debut, and his 95.2 overall PFF grade is the best at his position. Having been arguably the best defensive player in football for the last nine years, Garrett already has a gilded resume and is showing no signs of slowing down,” Locker wrote.

It’s hard to argue against this because Garrett has repeatedly been a defensive unit that can never be counted out, even while the rest of his team struggles. He’s been a reliable light on the Browns’ roster and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

That alone could be enough to have him in the Hall of Fame conversation, but when he broke the record for sacks in a single season last year, his case was made even stronger. For some Browns fans, Garrett in the Hall is a sure thing and all but guaranteed.

What isn’t as certain, however, is his future with Cleveland. There have been many rumors about him potentially leaving the team soon, possibly for a team that could be a Super Bowl contender. Garrett has made no secret of his desire to be a champion and, ideally, Super Bowl MVP. If he can’t make that happen with the Browns, he may look for a new team to call home.

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