Paul DePodesta Has Landed A New Job

While things don’t look great for the Cleveland Browns at the moment, there have been many points throughout the franchise’s history that have been much worse.

The Browns have had some good years over the past decade, most recently the 11-win playoff campaign in 2023, and executive Paul DePodesta deserves credit for that success.

All of a sudden, his run with the Browns is coming to an end, as DePodesta is making a major career shift back to baseball.

“Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta is leaving the Browns to become head of baseball operations for the Colorado Rockies, a league source confirms,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote on X.

DePodesta became general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers at the age of 31, and he is seen as one of the executives who first championed analytics in baseball, which is something he carried with him to the Browns.

After stints with the San Diego Padres and New York Mets, DePodesta joined the Browns in 2016, and he is seen as one of the people who led the charge for the Deshaun Watson trade.

He leaves for another struggling team, as the Colorado Rockies have been one of baseball’s most downtrodden franchises in recent years, but perhaps he can turn them around.

This news came as a surprise, and the Browns now have to figure out how to replace him in their front office.

