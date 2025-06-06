Insider Predicts Which Browns QB Will Be Traded

The Cleveland Browns now find themselves in an unusual predicament with four quarterbacks on the roster, not including Deshaun Watson.

After years of uncertainty at the position, the front office went to work building depth behind Deshaun Watson.

However, their aggressive approach may have created an entirely different problem.

If they choose to carry only three quarterbacks into training camp, someone has to go.

Kenny Pickett appears to be the most likely candidate, according to NFL insider Mike Florio.

“I think they’re going to trade Kenny Pickett. I haven’t been told anything. I don’t know anything. I never know anything. But just reading between the tea leaves, as a wise man says, Joe Flacco is the fan favorite. They’re not going to get rid of Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. They want to see which one of those guys can become the long-term guy. Pickett was the insurance policy they traded for early on. I think he’s the first guy out,” NFL insider Mike Florio said.

While Pickett has seen time with the first-team offense during practice, his situation suggests a trade might be brewing.

Cleveland kicked off their offseason quarterback shuffle by trading for Pickett in March, then brought Joe Flacco back just a month later on a one-year contract.

That timeline was all before drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

If Pickett ends up being moved, one of the rookies could find themselves with a massive opportunity to step into the spotlight.

Flacco would likely take over first-team duties until one of the young quarterbacks proves they’re ready for more responsibility.

Another possibility involves releasing one of the rookies ahead of training camp, especially if Flacco remains locked into a roster spot, which appears likely given his fan favorite status.

As June begins, the Cleveland Browns enter a critical stretch with four quarterbacks on the depth chart.

Something has to give, and a shakeup seems inevitable before camp kicks off.

