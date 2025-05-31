Insider Predicts Which Browns QB Will Likely Be Traded

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most interesting quarterback rooms to monitor as OTAs go on in the NFL.

While Deshaun Watson remains on the roster, the franchise has clearly moved on from trying to resuscitate his career as they added several quarterbacks to replace him.

Veteran Joe Flacco is the early favorite to start Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season because of his familiarity with the system and his ability to keep an offense on schedule.

Behind him are names like Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders who will all be competing for the backup spot in training camp and preseason.

Because of Watson’s contract situation, Cleveland can’t afford to cut him so at least one quarterback is expected to be traded before the regular season begins.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports believes Pickett is the most likely option to be dealt.

“At some point, someone will be gone. So who’ll be the odd man out? My own personal belief is that it’ll be Pickett. Possibly with a trade before camp opens. He has an affordable (as quarterbacks go) $2.6 million salary for 2025, and he spent 2024 with Saints coach Kellen Moore in Philly. Pickett could provide more of a veteran presence than the quarterback room currently has,” Florio said.

Pickett was acquired earlier in the offseason before the 2025 NFL Draft and makes sense as the odd person out given the young talent the Browns added.

The former first-round pick has been relegated to a backup role on most teams, and he could have more utility elsewhere for a team that’s looking to compete right away.

