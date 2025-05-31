Insider Warns Browns About Making ‘Mistake’ With QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns have barely scratched the surface of their organized team activities, yet discussions surrounding their quarterback competition are already reaching a fever pitch.

Shedeur Sanders has emerged as the early focal point, with his impressive performance during Day 2 team drills generating considerable buzz throughout the organization.

Although the former Colorado quarterback has received early praise for his performance, some analysts remain cautious about crowning Sanders too quickly.

Analyst Jason Lloyd recently shared his perspective on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” offering a pointed warning about how the Browns should handle their quarterback decision as momentum builds around Sanders.

“If there’s anyone who doesn’t get more game reps or more game starts than Shedeur, I think that’s a mistake,” Lloyd said.

.@ByJasonLloyd says that he hopes that by the end of the season, Shedeur Sanders will have the most starts at QB for the #Browns of any on the roster.#DawgPound | https://t.co/fut9JZ5KnB pic.twitter.com/5ikOCF1ews — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) May 30, 2025

Lloyd’s concerns center around potential roster mismanagement.

His argument suggests that giving substantial playing time to veterans like Joe Flacco or other options would essentially waste a developmental year.

Sanders represents the only quarterback on the current roster with genuine long-term upside, according to Lloyd’s assessment.

The analyst remains skeptical about alternatives Kenny Pickett and Dylan Gabriel, while acknowledging that Flacco might provide stability without offering future potential.

Sanders supported his case with solid numbers during Wednesday’s practice, completing seven of nine passes while recording three touchdowns.

His three touchdown passes led all Browns quarterbacks, outpacing the competition that includes Flacco, Pickett, and rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel finished second with two touchdowns but required more attempts, completing 11 of 16 passes with one interception.

