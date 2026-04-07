Insider Proposes Intriguing Draft-Day Trade Between Browns, Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns hold two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and because they are unlikely to result in the addition of a franchise quarterback, they may be considering trading one of them to set themselves up for the 2027 QB class instead. If so, the Dallas Cowboys may prove to be a willing partner.

Dallas also holds two first-round picks this year, but it may want to package them to move up higher. In the process, Cleveland may be able to add a pick in the 2027 draft that would help its QB cause.

In a mock draft made up entirely of potential trades, ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell proposed an intriguing draft-day trade between the Browns and Cowboys, with the teams swapping all of their first-round picks this year and later-round picks next year.

Browns Receive: 1-12, 1-20, 2027 second-round pick

Cowboys Receive: 1-6, 1-24, 2027 fifth-round pick

“The Browns aren’t in asset accrual mode as they were during the Sashi Brown era, but they’re approaching this draft with an eye on adding more premium picks, especially if the picks land in 2027. Assuming the Browns don’t draft a quarterback with one of their early selections in 2026, the target for Cleveland’s long-term answer under center would be in the 2027 class. The Browns have their own picks on Days 1 and 2 next year, which helps, but adding a second-round pick in that draft would add extra flexibility if general manager Andrew Berry needed to move up to get his guy,” Barnwell wrote.

In this scenario, the Browns should still be able to satisfy their need for a wide receiver and an offensive lineman at No. 12 and No. 20 overall. Meanwhile, in giving the No. 6 and No. 24 picks to Dallas, Cleveland would obtain that valuable second-round pick in 2027 in return.

Next year’s quarterback class is being projected to be one of the best in history. It is expected to be headlined by Arch Manning of Texas, with Julian Sayin of Ohio State, Dante Moore of Oregon, CJ Carr of Notre Dame, Jayden Maiava of USC, and LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina, each a potential top-five choice.

If the Browns struggle to a poor record with Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback this season, they could be in line to select any one of them in the 2027 NFL Draft. Then, as Barnwell suggests, Cleveland could climb even higher in the order by fashioning an attractive package to trade up.

There is another trade scenario in which Cleveland acquires Dallas’ remaining first-round selection in 2027, which would provide them with more capital if the Browns were inclined to make such an attempt at finally finding a franchise QB next year.

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Mina Kimes Has A Dream Draft Scenario For Browns