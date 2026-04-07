Mina Kimes Has A Dream Draft Scenario For Browns

An ideal scenario for the Cleveland Browns in the 2026 NFL Draft would be that they somehow wind up with two players that they are considering taking with the No. 6 overall pick. To get that kind of value at No. 24 overall as well would make for a very successful first round.

The Browns are known to be targeting a wide receiver or an offensive lineman with their initial pick, and then drafting the position they don’t get there later on in the round. With just one wide receiver prospect looking to be worthy of the No. 6 selection, the tackle may have to wait.

In a recent mock draft conducted by ESPN host Mina Kimes and NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Kimes made her picks for the Browns in the first round, and they surprisingly ended up with both wide receiver Carnell Tate and offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

“The Browns took Carnell Tate with pick 6. I’m going to go Freeling. Maybe he doesn’t have to play immediately. He’s going to be awesome,” Kimes said.

In my latest mock with @MovetheSticks, Cleveland added WR Carnell Tate and LT Monroe Freeling. Browns fans….whatcha think? pic.twitter.com/bdSypq6Lto — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 6, 2026

The Browns have increasingly been linked to Freeling at No. 6 overall, as he is considered to be the best true left tackle in the draft, which is seen as Cleveland’s primary position of need on its revamped offensive line. It should be noted that Jeremiah is not nearly as high on the Georgia product as other draft rankings are, with him having Freeling rated as his No. 20 overall prospect.

That is around the point where Freeling essentially started the pre-draft process, before his impressive physical testing at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. That may be able to overcome the fact that he started just 17 games in college, which means he may not be seasoned enough to become an immediate starter in the NFL.

Tate, however, could take over as the Browns’ No. 1 wide receiver right away. The Ohio State star is seen as the ideal pick by Cleveland as the best prospect at a position of great need.

If the Browns are able to solve two major issues with players that they rank highly, it would be a very good start to building another excellent draft class.

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