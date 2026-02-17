Insider Addresses Recent Browns, Cowboys Trade Rumor

The Cleveland Browns have several major decisions to make before the upcoming NFL Draft. It is not just about identifying which prospects they like most. The front office must also consider whether moving their high-value first-round pick could better position the franchise for the future.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi addressed a recent rumor involving the Browns potentially trading the No. 6 overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys. In that scenario, Dallas would move up to select Caleb Downs, one of the most highly regarded defensive prospects in the draft.

Grossi did not completely dismiss the possibility of such a move. However, he made it clear that if Cleveland were to part with a premium asset like the sixth overall pick, the return package would need to be significant. Trading down can be a smart long-term strategy, but only if the compensation makes sense.

In other words, Cleveland would not move out of that spot lightly. If they decide to deal the pick, it would have to be for a haul that justifies passing on an elite prospect at No. 6.

“To go down six spots, I would demand next year’s number one from them. And if they don’t want to do it, we’ll talk to others who like Caleb Downs,” Grossi said.

"To go down 6 spots, I would demand next year's 1st rounder," – @TonyGrossi on the possibility of the Browns trading back to No. 12… Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/KIXvFAa8tR — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 17, 2026

The possibility of trading the No. 6 overall pick for No. 12 is a significant one, and it would only make sense for the Browns if the return package is truly substantial. A future first-round pick would certainly be enticing, but Cleveland could justifiably ask for even more depending on the level of demand.

Downs has been connected to multiple teams in recent weeks, including the Browns. However, if Cleveland ultimately decides he is not part of its long-term vision — and believes it can still accomplish its goals by moving down — dealing the No. 6 pick becomes a realistic option.

There would likely be no shortage of suitors. If Downs is as coveted as many believe, the Cowboys would not be the only team interested in moving up. That scenario would give general manager Andrew Berry leverage to explore multiple conversations, build competition, and maximize the value of the selection.

Still, trading out of the sixth spot only works if the return meaningfully accelerates the Browns’ long-term plan. Accumulating extra assets is valuable, but not if it comes at the expense of addressing urgent needs — particularly on offense.

Before engaging in serious trade talks, Cleveland must clearly define its draft priorities. If moving down jeopardizes the team’s ability to strengthen the offense immediately, many fans would be hesitant about the idea of negotiating with Dallas or any other team.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Key Things To Know About Browns' New DC