Insider Proposes Intriguing Late-Round QB Prospect For Browns

The Cleveland Browns were rewarded with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft due to their efforts throughout this 3-14 season the fans just had to endure.

Despite Deshaun Watson’s bloated contract, many are clamoring for a new franchise quarterback.

While QB could certainly be an option at No. 2, one insider recently suggested an alternative plan that involves the Browns taking a chance on a late-round quarterback instead.

Zac Jackson from The Athletic recently analyzed which Senior Bowl prospects would be suitable for the Browns in April, highlighting Louisville’s Tyler Shough as a potential third-round pick for the team.

“To those who don’t want the Browns to draft a quarterback early just because there’s a need at the position, this pick is for you. Shough was the best thrower in Mobile, and he’s a traditional pocket passer who’s headed to the NFL after six years in college. Shough will be 26 in September and could immediately compete with whichever veteran quarterback the Browns add in March. Consider Shough a little like Joe Flacco, and old enough to remember Flacco in his prime,” Jackson said.

Shough dedicated six years to college football, beginning his first two years at Oregon, followed by three more years at Texas Tech, and concluding his final season at Louisville, where he achieved a career-high of 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

#Louisville QB Tyler Shough might be the most interesting non-1st round QB prospect in this class. Will be a 26-yr old rookie, but he has a pro skill-set. Prototypical size (6045v, 225v), passing twitch and drive velocity. Late on this read, but that's a 30-yd frozen rope. pic.twitter.com/YmqEvJZCdx — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 19, 2024

This would be a tough move for a team that has had difficulties at the QB position, even if Shough did look like the best thrower at the Senior Bowl, according to Jackson.

Very few want to see Watson get another chance, but a risky band-aid solution wouldn’t help this fanbase move on from Watson quite like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward at No. 2 overall would.

