Browns Land 2 Playmakers In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a coveted spot for the 2025 NFL Draft, picking second overall after finishing 3-14 last season.

Cleveland has several holes to address, yet none are bigger than the quarterback position.

Earlier this month, the Browns revealed that Deshaun Watson suffered a setback to his Achilles rehab.

Watson underwent a second surgery to repair his Achilles tendon, and the organization expects the player will miss a significant portion of the upcoming season.

PFF analyst Josh Liskiewitz believes the Browns will address that void with their first-round selection, linking the franchise to Miami quarterback Cam Ward in the latest mock draft.

“Ward has all the physical tools to succeed as an NFL quarterback and thrives on deep throws. His 29 big-time throws on passes of 20-plus yards in 2024 ranked second in the nation, as did his 131.5 NFL passer rating on those attempts,” Liskiewitz said.

Ward was named an All-American for his 2024 college football season after leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 mark.

The 6-foot-2 player finished the season with 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

He also ran for 204 yards and four more scores.

Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word, a small Division I college in Texas before transferring to Washington State for two seasons.

Liskiewitz also predicted the Browns would draft Mississippi cornerback Trey Amos with the No. 33 pick in the second round.

“While not a first-round-caliber athlete, Amos has the size and physicality to thrive at the next level as a man coverage corner. His ball production was elite in 2024, as he tallied three interceptions and an impressive 15 forced incompletions for Ole Miss,” Liskiewitz said.

Trey Amos is a suffocating presence at CB. Allowed a 54.5 passer rating in 2024, including a 10 PBUs and 3 picks. He DOMINATES in press-zone looks and is also shutdown in man. Has developed into a top 50 pick at Ole Miss after one year at Bama and three years at UL-Lafayette. pic.twitter.com/l8Vfwx7uy4 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 27, 2025

The analyst projected Cleveland would add some young offensive talent around Ward as he projected the Browns would take Kansas running back Devin Neal in the third round and San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash in the fourth round.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Is Being Praised For Key Offseason Move In 2024