NFL Insider Says Browns Could Potentially Use Surprising Roster Trick

Most teams would have trimmed their quarterback room by now, but the Cleveland Browns appear determined to take a different approach with their collection of signal callers.

The Browns are reportedly considering keeping Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders through the roster cuts, exploring creative ways to maximize their quarterback depth.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio recently outlined how the team might accomplish this unconventional strategy.

“If the Browns don’t get an acceptable offer for Pickett before it’s time to cut the roster from 90 to 53, one potential short-term approach could be to cut Flacco, sign him to the practice squad, and bring him up to the active roster every week. It’s the 54-man roster trick, where a vested veteran who doesn’t have to pass through waivers (until the trade deadline) plays along with the approach,” Florio wrote.

The financial aspect makes this approach viable, as all four quarterbacks carry manageable cap hits and base salaries.

From a roster construction standpoint, maintaining maximum flexibility could benefit Cleveland’s long-term planning.

However, this strategy might involve some calculated maneuvering.

The Browns could be floating these ideas to generate trade interest rather than genuinely planning to keep everyone.

Teams rarely offer compensation for players they expect to be released, so creating uncertainty could spark negotiations.

Flacco’s return to Cleveland suggests he expects meaningful competition time, not a passive backup role at age 40.

His willingness to rejoin the organization likely hinged on receiving legitimate opportunities to start.

The situation remains fluid as the Browns approach their August 8 preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Whether through trades, strategic roster moves, or genuine competition, Cleveland’s quarterback room will eventually require resolution before the regular season begins.

